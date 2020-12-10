By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Prof Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari reappointed Yakubu as chairman of INEC for another five-year-term on October 27, 2020. He is the first person to be reappointed chairman of the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to state house correspondents after the swearing in ceremony, Yakubu said the commission has clearly demonstrated in recent elections that things are getting better adding that they will continue to get better.

According to him: “The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework.

Advertisements

“This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

“The preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest, we need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines.

“Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections. So, from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly. Work begins in earnest and we have already started,” Yakubu said.