The Yobe State Governor and member of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum has called on the development partners to complement the efforts of the state government in the areas of health, agriculture, youth and women empowerment for more progress in the region.

Buni, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali made the call while presenting Nine Territorial Action Plan during the 3rd meeting of the forum held on the 4th to 5th October in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The governor said his administration has, as part of measures to revive the health sector, especially in the areas affected by the insurgency, reconstructed many destroyed health facilities while over one hundred Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) were constructed or expanded and rehabilitated.

“Yobe State Government has a programme of providing one functional Primary Healthcare Centre at each of the 178 political wards of the state.

Buni equally stated, “We have to also provide the small holder farmers with integrated farming support to improve food security. Similarly, we have to provide financial literacy skills leading to the establishment of villages saving and loan schemes and credit on climate traditional agricultural practice to avert environmental degradation and desertification,” he urged.

The governor equally stressed the need for more youth and women empowerment in the state, so as to help in countering violence, extremism especially along the borderlines.

“One of the pillars or causes of violence extremism is poverty and lack of education. So, if we are to address violent extremism, we have to provide both education and skill training, especially to youth.”

He restated the commitments of his administration towards the implementation of its obligation, in respect of action plans approved for peace, progress and unity of the people, especially those at the border areas.