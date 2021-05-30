The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aspirants Forum, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, has debunked rumours that a former Zamfara State governor, Abdul Aziz Yari, had been barred from visiting the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dala described the rumour as a pure distraction.

In a statement, he described it as the handiwork of detractors who were bent on creating rancour between the president and the former governor.

He said the relationship still remained as it was, especially as the 2023 elections approaches.