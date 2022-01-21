A former governor of Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has fired back at a co-contestant for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, saying he will destroy APC the same way he did to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Yari was reacting to Shinkafi’s claim while declaring his ambition to contest the national chairmanship position in Abuja that the former governor was not a registered member of the party because he has no registration card.

In statement issued in Abuja by his chief of staff, Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare, the former governor said his membership card was intact, even as he noted that Shinkafi was speaking out of ignorance.

He said it was absurd that a new entrant to the party could mislead the public by alleging that he, a two-term governor under the APC, was not a valid member, even as he urged Nigerians to crosscheck properly whether it was not clear enough that Shinkafi is just a political prostitute.

Asking the public to ignore Shinkafi’s claims, Yari said, “We urge the public to ignore a chanting of an errand boy who will stop at nothing than to cause confusion in the public, simply to mislead the teeming supporters of His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, and to further attract large sum from his pay masters. He is not serious in the race of being the National Chairman of our great Part APC.

“He is the only known chairmanship aspirant coming from Zamfara in particular and the North West geo-political zone; the party and general public should disregard any noise maker claiming to be an Aspirant under the Umbrella of APC.

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari has paid his due in the party and a well-known Financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He will continue to do his best until the party attain victory.

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, being a tested administrator, is committed to ensure that the party principles are adhered to strictly beginning from how the secretariat will be run. The party will certainly take centre stage.

“We urge the Mai Mala-Buni led committee to be more circumspect in its dealings, and should not allow the likes of Sani Shinkafi to come to the Party National Headquarters to make noise, knowing fully well that he is an unserious person considering his antecedents in APGA.

“We wish to ask Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, that why are his Attacks been targeted at His Excellency, Abdulaziz Yari. Why not Tanko Almakura, Senator Sani Musa, Ali Modu Sheriff or the rest of the chairmanship aspirants, reason being that he was employed to come to APC and do a hatchet Job similarly to the ones he did while in APGA. By GEORGE AGBA, Abuja

