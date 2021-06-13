In spite of intrigues building up over the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) at various levels, former Governor of Zamfara State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari is set to become APC’s next National Chairman, one of the party’s support groups has declared.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, members of the newly-formed Progressives for Yari (P4Y) announced plans to begin an elaborate onslaught against the deliberate misinformation being targeted against Yari, in addition to unmasking a handful of top politicians behind such demonization schemes.

“APC needs a National Chairman like Yari who can really bring people together for a victorious march towards 2023; it is of extreme significance when we have such personality who is very loyal to the APC in addition to having deep capacity to drive the manifesto of the party and work for it at all levels,” they stated.

Represented by the trio of Mr. Jide Kehinde, Umar Adamu and Emeka Nwafor-Ibe, the group asserted that the various intrigues and a few court cases that do not include a single guilty verdict against their candidate are nothing to worry about.

“Prompted by the latest unfounded tale being spun through mischievous online platforms alleging that multi-billion Naira gold belonging to Alhaji Yari has been seized at Kotoka International airport, some of the supporters of Alhaji Yari’s National Chairmanship aspiration have resolved to confront these intrigues head-on.

“Arrangements are being concluded for the launch of Progressives for Yari (P4Y) in all the six geo-political zones across the federation; you will soon be hearing much about us on a steady basis.

“Without any shade of doubt, Alhaji Yari has always had the populist touch and he has always canvassed the need for politicians to be ready to grant concessions and maintain party loyalty; no doubt, his closeness and accessibility to party members across the nation’s six geo-political zones stand him out already.

“Unlike typical politicians who prefer desperate schemes, Alhaji Yari has always been keen for fence-mending compromises and reconciliation that will be of benefit to our party, APC at the state and national levels.

“Our candidate does not make empty boasts but without any iota of doubt, he has huge tactical and strategic advantage towards leading APC ,” they stated.