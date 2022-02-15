Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), chief of staff to a national chairmanship aspirant and former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Engr Adukareem Tsafe has said the former governor will unite the party and ensure its victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Tsafe, who described Yari as a party man, added that he is the best candidate for the job because he has a lot of goodwill and support from party members.

The chief of staff who added that Yari grew through the ranks of the party to become a party chairman noted that his serving as the longest serving chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, puts him in a positive light among the party’s governors.

He said, “He is bringing unity and cohesion to the party. He will bring everybody together to ensure APC wins the 2023 elections. He has done it abefore and you know that he can still do it. He was former chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum which led to some people calling him junior president of the nation even though, constitutionally, President Buhari remains the president of Nigeria. But that expression about Yari came because of the way he led the governors of 36 states.

“So, he has proven that he has done it before and he is going to do it again. Nevertheless, he is a party man. He was former secretary to the state government and party chairman in his state and he delivered fantastically. And because of the strategy he has put in place, we dethroned the sitting governor of PDP.

So that proves he can do it.”

On the support of governors, he said, “He has the support of other governors because they know what he did when he led them at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. Yari led them well such that he became the longest serving chairman of the Governors’ Forum. So that shows clearly that all the governors will say they are with him.”

