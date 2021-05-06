By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Peter Obi, has lamented the current nationwide insecurity, warning that unless drastic action is taken to contain it, the situation would degenerate into anarchy.

The former Anambra State governor blamed what he described as cumulative years of leadership failure for the security situation in the country.

Obi, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Awka, identified the total absence of merit as the major problem affecting Nigeria.

He said, “For many years, corruption has remained the bane of leadership failure in Nigeria.

“Painfully, at a time Nigeria ought to have moved on with other countries, we are still fixated on power supply, non-functional healthcare delivery and other basic things that ought not to be bothering us today.

“We are also saddled with the case of gross imbalance in national appointments as if others are mere spectators in Nigeria. Added to this is a lack of future for our children,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to show genuine interest in the election of a leader with the will and capacity to lead the country.

Obi, who said that what would happen in the country in few months is dependent on statecraft, advised the president to immediately begin the process of healing among Nigerians by talking to them and by taking courageous actions aimed at reassuring all the regions that they are still part of the country.

“Mr. President can do this convincingly by immediately seeking real balance in his appointments and by taking immediate actions against those that have become notorious in killing and maiming fellow Nigerians”, Obi advised.