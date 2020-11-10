Yellow fever outbreak has resurfaced in Bauchi State killing at least eight persons.

The executive chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, revealed this while interacting with reporters in his office yesterday.

Mohammed said cases of yellow fever were reported to health authorities from some villages in two wards of Gajuwa local government of the state stressing that the reports cited “mysterious deaths of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed said BASPHCDA hurriedly mobilised surveillance teams to the areas where samples were collected and the results returned positive.

BASPHCDA chairman explained that the routine immunisation exercise in the area helped in discovering the disease when house to house administrators of the immunization were confronted by local villagers in Ganjuwa to report the matter to them who raised alarm.

The chairman said that five people had died mysteriously and upon verbal autopsy yellow and Lassa fever was suspected following the description of the circumstances that led to their deaths.

He maintained that with the discovery of the virus in the area, proactive measures have been put in place to ensure that the outbreak did not spread to other parts of the state saying that large quantities of yellow fever vaccines have been procured and rounds of yellow fever immunisation will soon commence.

He listed three types of yellow fever and assured that the state government is ready to ensure that the outbreak remains in Ganjuwa LGA saying that an isolation and treatment centre has been created in General Hospital, Kafin Madaki to curb the spread.