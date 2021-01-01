Some well-meaning residents of the Federal Capital Territory has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security chiefs for a Christmas celebration free from bombings.

The group, under the auspices of Concerned Abuja Residents Association (CARA) made this known in a press conference to mark the new year on Friday.

In a statement co-signed by Innocent Onuchukwu and Abayomi Johnson, its President and Secretary-General respectively, the FCT residents said President Buhari has provided the political will to win the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country.

The group noted that the service chiefs, on their part, have displayed incredible commitment towards addressing the security challenges in the FCT and across the country.

According to the Abuja residents, the last celebration was one of the most peaceful since the annals of our democratic experience in 1999.

The group, however, expressed confidence that the peace experienced during the Christmas celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory and environs shall be replicated across the country in no distant time.

They also warned those sponsoring acts of violence in the country to desist from their evil ways and give peace a chance in the country’s overall interest and progress.