By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

An election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has bemoaned the conduct of the just-concluded legislative bye-elections, saying it fell short of expectations, especially in polling units where the political class attempted to manipulate the results.

Yiaga Africa in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by its director of Programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu, also decried low turnout, commercialization of votes and assault on voting rights.

The observer group said the infringement recorded in the bye-election underscored the need for the National Assembly to prioritize electoral reforms

It noted that the country would do better with the passage of the electoral amendment bill to confer legality on innovations such as electronic accreditation and e-transmission of results.

The statement reads in part: “As predicted in Yiaga Africa pre-election statement, turnout for the bye-elections were abysmally low due to poor voter engagement, fear of violence and loss of interest.

“While it is becoming a trend to have lower turnout during legislative elections, the experience of the December 5th bye-election calls for deeper introspection by political parties who will rather deploy money to buy votes than deliver on campaign promises and invest in civic and voter education.”

The group also decried the non-compliance with COVID-19 Election Guidelines during the bye-election.

“Yiaga Africa observed a flagrant violation of health guidelines during the bye-election.

“INEC took some precautionary measures to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like face masks, hand gloves, thermometer for temperature checks, use of hand sanitizers and the use of methylated spirit to disinfect the smart card reader before usage by voters at all observed polling units,” the statement added.