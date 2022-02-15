A civil society organization (CSO), Yiaga Africa, has said it is strengthening constituency engagements to empower the people about the work of the legislators.

LEADERSHIP reports that many Nigerians don’t know the function of a legislator and often misinterpreted the work of the legislator with that of the executive.

To this end, Yiaga Africa’s Centre for Legislative Engagement with the support of the European Union under its European Union Support for Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) has trained 74 Nigerians on legislative engagements.

Speaking at the workshop on capacity building for constituency legislative aides and interns, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo said they will want to see better engagement between the lawmakers and the constituents.

According to Itodo, they will also sponsor Nigerians for three months to provide support to respective constituency offices.

“The Internship period is designed to build the capacity of young Nigerians through direct understudy of the running of Constituency offices, legislature-constituent relations and legislative engagement,” Itodo said.

Also, the chairman, House Committee on Constituency Outreach, Hon Bello A Kaoje, said the National Assembly is happy with the training adding that it will give better understanding between the constituents and the lawmaker.

“Studies have shown that 53 percent of interns within organisations become full-time hires. I therefore argue you make full utilization of this training programme to prepare yourself for future legislative capacity preparation.

“The experience and exposure that you will gain at the conclusion of this capacity training workshop will enhance your individual ability to serve as efficient research assistants in your respective constituency offices and also participate in the legislator’s constituency office activities.

“It important to state that as the first batch of this training that the future success of this program depends on your adequate feedback mechanism from various constituency offices that will encourage continued support from Yiaga Africa Centre for Legislative Engagement with the support of the European Union and their ability to give the time and energy to promote it,” Kaoje said.