By Sina Loremekan

Yinka Odumakin is a man of rainbow colours. He took the front seat in public debates. In the students’ movement in the mid-1980s, he vigorously opposed the “commercialisation of Education”.

At the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and beyond, Yinka Odumakin, in company of fellow youthful comrades like Lanre Arogundade, late Emma and Chima Ubani, opposed Major General Mohammadu Buhari (as he then was), when the military-led junta seized power from President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

At the PUNCH newspaper, Yinka Odumakin was for many years, a dependable writer in the Features department.

He was also a foot-solider in Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during the days of Late Ladi Lawal in the Lagos Council. He advanced the cause of journalism by later setting up his own radio station – a voice of the voiceless.

When unlikely politicians like Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Olisa Agbakoba, Yima Sen, Gani Fewehinmi, Gloria Kilanko, Osagie Obajuwa, Baba Omojola and co. rolled out plans to set up an alternative political platform against the entrenched, decadent system, Yinka Odumakin was a part of the deep call to freedom.

When it was time to speak out in support of free democratic rights as expressed in the June 12, Yinka Odumakin was in the forefront, raising the banner along with the likes of General Adeyinka Adebayo, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, and others.

Yinka Odumakin was also passionate in pursuit of the realisation of the provisions of the Africa Charter of Human and Peoples Rights to self-determination – a pursuit that made him the go-to man of Dr Frederick Fasheun and Otunba Gani Adams.

Yinka Odumakin, made abundant life for all his personal concern and in pursuit of this goal, he reached out to state actors, especially governors of the South West.

Genuine progressives have lost a dependable friend and ally in the person of Yinka Odumakin, the better half of Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin

Loremekan, a journalist and human rights activist, is a friend and associate of Yinka Odumakin. He is based in Ajegunle, Lagos.