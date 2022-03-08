Governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Arc Bernard Yisa, has promised mechanised agriculture, irrigation farming, quality education, security, skills acquisition for youths and women if elected.

Yisa who stated this during a consultation visit to Sankera intermediate area of the state said his visit was to intimate them on his ambition to contest for the number one seat of the state and as well seek their blessings.

“I am here in Sankera to inform you about my ambition to contest for the number one seat in the state and to seek your consent and blessings to proceed with my campaigns and consultations,” he said.

In his remarks, the state secretary of the party, Hon Paul Biam, called on the people in the area to support Yisa to enable him actualise his dream of governing Benue come 2023.

Our correspondent reports that Sankera which is the hub of farming activities comprises three LGAs which include Katsina/Ala, Logo and Ukum.

Other members of the party who spoke during the visit including Joseph Awua for Katsina-Ala; Elder Torkuma Sankera, for Ukum; and Mathew Nev Dabur, for Logo. All expressed absolute satisfaction in the candidature of Yisa with a promise that they will work assiduously to ensure the actualise of his ambition.

In his submission, a former adviser to the former governor of the state on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Solomon Wombo, described Arc Yisa as a trusted fellow with antecedents that are speaking well for him, adding that he has all it takes to deliver the party in the forthcoming general election.

Earlier, the director-general of Yisa Campaign Organisation, Fidelis Audu, described the aspirant as an intelligent and patriotic Nigerian who can restore the lost glory of the state if elected as governor in 2023.

