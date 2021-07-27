24 youth groups under the auspices of Coalition of Yobe North Youth Groups, have endorsed the aspiration of Hon. Hashimu Nuhu Hashimu, the current APC Legal Adviser in the State, for the state chairmanship of APC in Yobe State.

At a press conference, which took place at the weekend at the Lecture Theater of Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua, the leaders of groups, who spoke on behalf of their members, said they resolved to endorse Hashimu after getting the permission of their teeming members from the northern part of the state.

According to them, Mallam Hashimu Nuhu has demonstrated sufficient willingness to bring the party back to ita feet, saying that of all the aspirants, he has a capacity and what it takes to make a positive difference in changing the fortunes of the party in line with the vision of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

For his part, the chairman of Bade local government area, Sanda Kara-Bade, said considering specific parameters involved in entrenching internal democracy in the APC, leaders should take a stand in the upcoming state congress of the party by supporting the aspiration of Mallam Hashimu.

An elder in the party, Alh. Rara Lukman, said under Hashimu, there would be a restructured APC where the opinions of all particularly the youths would be heard and considered.

The party chairmanship aspirant, who was overwhelmed by the show of support from across the State, said he has wholeheartedly accepted their endorsement and will do everything possible to make them proud if elected as the chairman of APC in Yobe State.

He thanked Governor Buni for allowing every aspirant to express his opinion, saying such uncommon attribute has helped in stabilising the party not only in Yobe but in Nigeria as a whole.