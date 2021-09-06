The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Yobe State has conducted a peaceful and successful local government congress across the 17 local government areas with all executives emerging through consensus.

The party’s critical stakeholders in Yobe State had during a meeting last week presided over by the state deputy governor Hon. Idi Barde Gubana adopted consensus as the module of selecting the executive of the party at the local government level.

The chairman, Monitoring Committee of the LG Congress in Yobe State, Alhaji Umar Kareto while speaking on the conduct of the exercise across the state expressed happiness for its peaceful nature describing stakeholders decision of going for consensus as constitutional.

Kareto said, “The constitution of the APC as a party has clearly spell-out that there should be either election or consensus and a committee of stakeholders in the state have all agreed that there will be no elections.

“As far as we are concerned, we are quite satisfied with what we have seen and how people accepted the whole process.”

He called on the newly elected executives to justify the confidence repose in them by the members through good representation at all times.

The chairman, Stakeholders Damaturu local government Hon Mohammed Lamin while speaking said they opted for consensus in order to promote peace, unity and progress of the party.

“Because of the consensus, all our members are united and the entire process was peaceful. I am very sure that no one was disenfranchised and even if there is, his voice will be heard accordingly.”

Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon Mai Mala Buni had earlier charged party members to conduct themselves peacefully during the local government party congresses.

Buni in a statement issued by his DG press said, “This is a family affair that should be executed without rancour in the interest of the party.

“The leadership of the party has substantially compiled with the dictates of the party constitution to promote internal democracy for the success of the congress,” Buni said.

The chairman charged officials handling the local government congress to be free, just and fair to all aspirants.