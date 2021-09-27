The Yobe State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of chairman and five members of the state Audit Service Board, as sent by the executive arm of government.

The house confirmed the appointment of the nominees after receiving the reports of its standing committee, on public accounts which scrutinised the curriculum vitae of all the nominees.

The chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Alhaji Bulama Bukar, while speaking on the curriculum vitae of the nominees, said all of them were screened and confirmed based on expertise and professionalism in the sector.

The chairman said, “The confirmed nominees are Alhaji Goje Modu Balube as chairman, while Dr Umar Majalam Ibrahim, Yusuf Aji Amshi, Alhaji Mala Gana, Haruna Usman Kolere and Lawan Abba Wasili serve as members.”

The nominees who served in different capacities in the state and federal civil service, were confirmed for the first term of four years.

Governor Buni had on the 23rd of September, approved the appointment of chairman and members of the Yobe State Audit Service Board, which was sent to the house for confirmation.

A statement issued by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali said, “I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency the executive governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, your appointment as the chairman, Yobe State Audit Service Board for a first four years with effect from 23rd September, 2021.

“Your appointment into this exalted office is predicated on your past records of performance, dedication and commitment towards the development of the state.

“It is therefore hoped that you will strive hard to justify the confidence reposed in you by the appointment.

“While congratulating you on your well deserved appointment, accept the assurances of our highest consideration, please.”