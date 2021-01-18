BY ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

The Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration was committed to repositioning the Judiciary for effective and speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buni stated this while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed acting Grand Khadi, two High Court judges as well as two Kahdi of Sharia courts at the Wawa Hall, Government House in Damaturu.

The governor said his administration has great respect for the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and the fundamental rights of all citizens, hence the need to continue to support the judicial arm of government for success.

“This event is another important milestone in our quest to reposition the judiciary and promote speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

“The appointments of their lordships the Acting Grand Kadi, the High court judges and Khadis of the Sharia courts were strictly done on merit and in conformity with the powers conferred on me by section 174 sub-section (2), section 271 sub-section (2) and section 276 sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“As we celebrate your appointments, let me quickly remind you that, so much is expected from you to justify these appointments by performing your duties transparently, with great fairness and justice to all persons irrespective of political, economic, religious and/or ethnic differences for the judiciary to truly remain the last hope of the common man,” Buni added.

The governor used the occasion to call on the acting Grand Khadi, the Judges as well as the Khadis to work towards strengthening the existing cordial working relationship between the Judiciary, Legislature and the Executive arms of government for better progress.

“I therefore wish to appeal to the judiciary generally, and the new appointees in particular, to enhance swift dispensation of justice on criminal cases such as rape, kidnapping and all other cases, for it is said ‘Justice Delayed is Justice Denied’,” Buni emphasised.