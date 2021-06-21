Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, said his administration is committed to working with the security agencies for the effective protection of live and properties of the citizens.

Buni gave the assurance in a statement issued by the director-general Press Affairs and Media to the governor Mamman Mohammed over attack on Gujba town by gunmen.

The governor said as a responsible government, his administration considers the protection of lives and properties of the people as pivotal in the quest for taking Yobe state to a greater height.

“This administration is committed to working with security agencies in safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.”

The governor also commiserated with the families of the victims of the Gujba attack describing the security men who lost their lives as heroes that laid their lives in defense of their country.

“The government and people of Yobe State commiserate with the families of the brave security men who lost their lives in the attack.

“The sacrifice made by these brave heroes shall never be in vain.

“Government will not be deterred by such attacks from executing programmes and policies in the interest of the people of the state,” Buni assured.