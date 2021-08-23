As the Support to National Malaria Programme II (SuNMaP2) funded by Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in Yobe State closes out, the state Ministry of Health has organised a dissemination and discussion meeting with health partners on how to bridge the gap created by the exit of the organisation.

The commissioner of health Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana represented by the Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr Musa Mohammed Baba while speaking said the meeting was meant to strategise on how to sustain the interventions of the programme across the state.

Gana said SuNMaP2 has impacted positively in the areas of manpower development, commodity supply as well as technical support that need to be sustained for a healthy society.

He said the administration of Hon. Mai Mala Buni has spent over N160 million from 2019 to 2021 in the payment of counterpart funds for several health projects with partners, a situation he described as encouraging.

“The administration of His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni considers the health status of the people of the state with utmost priority.

“Though, the Support to National Malaria Programme II (SuNMaP2)is closing its services due to scarcity of funds created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has a workable system that will ensure the sustainability of the fight against malaria disease.”

Also, the Executive Secretary Primary Healthcare Board Dr Babagana Kundi Machina said the exiting of the SuNMaP2 would not in any way affect the fight against the disease as the government has a framework that guides the implementation of any health interventions.

Kundi said, “As we are talking, the government has many policies that minimize out of pocket expenditure through the establishment of agencies such as contributory health agency and drugs and consumable agency among others geared towards sustaining various health plans.”

Various health partners including: WHO, Lafi-Uk, UNICEF, SFH, MSH, ACOMIN and BMGF expressed willingness to support the state government in bridging the gaps created by the exit of the SuNMaP2.