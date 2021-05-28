Some rice farmers in Nguru local government area of Yobe State have urged the state government for solution as herders have continued to destroy their farmlands.

A manager of Slightedge Rice Mill, Kalisu Gure, lamented that the company-owned rice farm lost 200 hectares of the farmland to a recent invasion of the herders.

He explained that herders with their cattle in large numbers have over the last one month trespassing on their farmlands and destroying farm produce worth millions of naira.

According to him, the situation has been scaring investors and threatening job opportunities for hundreds of youths in the area.

“There is need for government to quickly intervene to avoid clash that may occur because farmers cannot continue to watch if the destruction continues and it will lead to violent conflict.

“We are in Nguru for business, so we established a rice factory, that’s why we have a farmland there and we have provided reasonable jobs to the residents in both the farm and the rice mill.

“We are doing good, unfortunately nowadays we are demoralised by the activities of the herders on our farms, they are really destroying our investment.

“When they started invading our farms we asked for reasons and some of them suggested that farmers were encroaching on their grazing routes and therefore had no option than to encroach on our farms.

“We agreed with their explanation and later resolved to open some cattle routes for them which cost us a lot of resources.

“But despite our efforts, they keep on coming and directig their cattle into our farms, at the moment I have lost over 18 hectares of my rice farm.

“Apart from the farms, they have blocked the water channels I dredged for about of 1.5km distance to my irrigation site using it as dam to give water for their cattle, they are not just peace-loving people.

“We engaged the service of some guards but we asked them not engage in fight with any herder because we don’t want to create chaos on the peace the community is enjoying,” he explained.

Gure, therefore, appealed to the state government and security agencies to come up with timely measures in addressing the situation.