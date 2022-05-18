The Fishermen from across Yobe State have attributed the recent increase in the price of fish, especially smoked fish across the country, to increase in prices of diesel and scarcity of fish in rivers.

The fishermen, while in a chat with me, stated that the alleged misunderstanding between them and the owners of rivers, as reported in some news outlets is untrue and instead blamed the increase on transportation fare among others.

A fisherman in Gashu’a, one of the major fishing towns, Mallam Muhammadu, said the fishing rivers are not meant for everybody but the community or individual, hence the needed permission from the owner to fish.

He said the hike in the prices of both smoked and raw fish, are mostly due to transportation or scarcity of fish itself, due to increase in water flows in rivers, river dryness among other factors.

“I have been in this business for over 36 years, but there is never a day that the crisis between the owners of a river and fishermen would stop the business. We are very organised with structured leadership,” he said.

Similarly, the chairman, Fisheries Association Bade Local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi, said “In fishing, we have those that operate with nets, hocks among other materials. But no one will just encroach on someone’s fishing territory without the approval of the owner or owners.

“A times someone will just buy the entire territory and enter into a deal with the fishermen for profit, hence the crisis on fishing space is quite minimal. And in the case of misunderstanding, we the leaders and the community heads are always there to resolve it.”

As regards the rise in the price of fish especially smoked fish, he responds, “The situation is quite unbelievable because a bag of fish that was hitherto sold at the cost N21, 000 now costs N38, 000 – N40, 000 as we import it from Chad through Niger Republic,” Abdullahi stated.

The chairman Fisheries Association, Damaturu branch, Sma’ila Kankani said

“The situation is becoming more worrisome to the extent that a bag of smoked fish that we sell at the cost of N25, 000 here in Damaturu, is now N50, 000, while bigger packages sold at the cost of N100, 000 is now N250, 000 and above.

“Unless the government wades into the matter, especially in regards to price of diesel and soft loan support for us, even when the products are available in our rivers, the story will not change.”