BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, yesterday met with the chief of army staff, Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru to discuss the security situation in the state.

Governor Mai Buni said the contact strategy was necessary to brief the security chiefs and to share ideas for a practical and lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

In a statement signed by the director-general press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, the

governor expressed the determination of his administration to support the security agencies in the collective fight against insurgency.

According to the statement, there have been renewed attacks on the border communities, and the governor had visited the chief of army

staff to solicit for reinforcement and all the necessary support to protect the state.

He added that, “ On our part, the state government will provide the necessary support and cooperation to the security agencies to improve the security situation in the state.”

Mai Mala Buni urged the communities to cooperate with the security operatives saying, “This is a collective responsibility and contribution to the war against insurgency”.

He also called on people of the state to continue to give their support and cooperation to the security operatives in order to deal with the remaining Boko Haram members.