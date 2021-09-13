Governor Mai Mala Buni has received the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, where he restated the commitments of his administration towards supporting the police among other security agencies for a secured Yobe.

Buni said, as one of the three most affected states by the activities of Boko Haram’s atrocities, Yobe will remain committed to the resurity of lives and properties of the people for better development.

The governor therefore charged the new IG to use his years of experience with the police force, by injecting ideas that will go a long way in tackling the crime and criminal activities across the country.

“This visit, although official, is also a home coming to the Inspector General who is visiting his home state. I wish to once again congratulate you on behalf of myself, the government and the good people of Yobe State on this well-deserved appointment especially for being the first police officer from Yobe State to occupy this highly respected position of Inspector-General of Police. We are proud of you for achieving this excellent feat.

“As you are no doubt aware, Yobe is a frontline and one of the three most affected States by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast. In spite of the gallantry of our security operatives and the complementary roles of the vigilante groups, thousands of lives and properties worth billions of Naira were lost in the over one-decade period of insurgency.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for the gradual return of peace and normalcy in the state.

“I wish to appeal to all security organisations in the Country to develop and strengthen a working synergy while discharging their statutory functions.

I would like to assure all security agencies in the state that Yobe State is always prepared to support and work with you,” the governor maintained.

The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali while speaking urged Governor Buni to encourage traditional rulers among other stakeholders on community policing at their localities for improved security.

“Your Excellency, may I urge you to encourage our community leaders to talk to our brothers about policing by checking the excesses of criminals within us and fish out undesirable elements in the society.”