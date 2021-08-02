As part of measures towards ensuring that students secured at least five credits and above in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO), the Yobe State Ministry Of Basic and Secondary Education has met with the 49 Principals of Secondary Schools across the state.

The commissioner of the Ministry Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss who summoned the principals, said the meeting was meant to remind them of their mandates of encouraging students as regards their studies for better results.

According to a statement from the ministry, the commissioner had charged the principals to emphasise on extra lessons, group discussions among others for effective performance of students in 2021 WAEC/NECO.

“Today, being 29th July, 2021, the Hon Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Sani Idriss met all the 49 Principals of Yobe State Secondary Schools at GGC Damaturu.

“During the meeting, the commissioner commended the principals for their commitment during the Extension Programmes, where he reiterated that Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration is always committed in harnessing various programmes to improve the quality of education in the state.”

The meeting was attended by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Alh Ali Usman Ahmed, chairman, Teaching Service Board (TSB) Baba Ali Maidala, directors and education zonal officers.