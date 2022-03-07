The Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the employment of 196 graduates of College of Health Science and Technology Nguru, to boost manpower in the health sector.

A statement from the director general Press Affairs and Media to the governor Alhaji Mamman Muhammed said the employment of the 196 graduates of the College, would provide the professional skills needed in the health facilities across the state.

Among those approved for employment are Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Dental Surgery Technicians and Health information Management specialists.

The approval covers 23 Pharmacy Technicians, 60 Medical Laboratory Technicians, 62 Dental Surgery Technicians and 51 Health Information Management professionals.

Buni urged the beneficiaries to be dedicated to their professional callings and to serve the people with dignity.

“Government has expended so much in training you and has now employed you, you should justify the huge investment made by the government to serve our people diligently and efficiently to add value to our drive for improved healthcare delivery in the state” Governor Buni said.

He assured that the government will continue to employ the required personnel for effective and efficient service delivery.

“This administration is committed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of our people” he assured.

The Buni administration has established at least one functional healthcare facility in each of the 178 political wards across the state, established more General hospitals and Specialists Hospitals to boost healthcare delivery in the state.