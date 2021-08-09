A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and philanthropist in Yobe State, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, has said that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni never gave any directive for local government workers salaries to be cut.

Abdullahi told newsmen in Abuja at the weekend that the over-bloated salaries of local government employees in the state had forced the governor to call a meeting with the local government chairmen and directed the immediate overhaul, harmonisation and proper placement of workers based on their qualifications and entitlements.

“The governor did not reduce any worker’s salary let alone give any directive to that effect. He had to intervene by giving the huge funds being diverted to service salaries at local governments areas.

“Aside the fact that certain so-called stakeholders had bloated the staff lists of local governments with their wives, relations and kids who most times don’t even live in the state, let alone work in the local government of the state. You also have the issue of those who, without requisite qualifications moved over to the health department just because of the salaries and allowance workers there earn.

“So, in some cases even those without primary school certificates all moved there and are collecting huge salaries and allowances at the detriment of the local government. It was based on this that the governor called for immediate harmonisation.”

He called on Governor Buni not to be deterred in his quest to do the right thing, noting that those spreading the misinformation that he had reduced salaries were deliberately doing so to pitch him against the people so that they would continue to fester on public funds and deny people the chance to improve their livelihood.