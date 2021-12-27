The Yobe State executive council has approved the sum of N12, 772, 887, 509.46 for the execution of road construction, healthcare delivery and procurement of utility vehicles to ministries, agencies and departments of the state.

Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Hon Mohammed Lamin, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, which was chaired by governor Mai Mala Buni at the government house Damaturu.

Lamin said the council approved the sum of N6, 710, 429, 337.00 for the construction of the 30km Balanguwa-Kumagannam asphalt road.

He also stated that the council has approved the construction of 10km Chumbusko-Tagali road, which cuts across Bade and Karasuwa local government areas at the total cost of N2, 189, 033, 026.94.

The commissioner further said the council also approved the supply of medical consumables to the Ministry of Health for distribution to hospitals across the state at the total cost of N437, 594, 566.36.

“The State Executive Council met today to deliberate on a wide range of issues affecting the state and approved a number of projects that will uplift the standard of living of people of the state, and drive the state economy forward.

“These projects are contracts for the procurement of eight (8) Nos. assorted Toyota vehicles as utility and C.V.U to MDAs and Governor’s office at the total cost of N356, 900, 000.00.

“Contract for the procurement of two (2) Nos. assorted Toyota vehicles to the Governor’s office at the total cost of N112, 000, 000.00.

“Also approved the revised additional works and fluctuations in the price of building materials for the construction of Potiskum modern market at the total of N1, 200, 000, 000.00.

“Council also approved variation and additional works for construction of standard material and Child Health Complex at Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu at the cost of N749, 520, 909.16,” Lamin said.

The commissioner said governor Buni and the entire members of the council wished everybody a merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance.