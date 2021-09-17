Twenty-four hours after nine villagers and 20 people were injured by fighter jet in Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has heeded the call of Governor Mai Mala Buni for a proper investigation of the incident.

In a press release signed by his director-general of media affairs Mamman Mohammed, the governor said he would will work with the security forces especially NAF to establish what happened in the community on Wednesday.

On its part, NAF said it had constituted a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of the civilians by its fighter jet in the state.

NAF director of public relations and information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, he issued yesterday, said the Service had received reports of a fighter jet deployed to attack Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) erroneously killing civilians in Yobe.

Governor Buni said although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, the government will join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the attack.

Buni directed his special adviser on security affairs to liaise with NAF and the Multi National Joint Task Force to investigate the unfortunate Air strike.

The NAF spokesman said, “Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

“Therefore, a board of inquiry has been set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” he said.