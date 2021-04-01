ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State government has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with a non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, a to support agriculture, infrastructural development and innovation investment in the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, who signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, urged the NGO to consider the ‘Yobe First’ policy of his administration by patronising indigenous contractors.

“The Yobe first policy creates value chain with more beneficiaries because when our local contractors are patronised and economically empowered, there is a trickle down effect of the economy,” he stated.

Chief of party of the programme, Mercy Corps, Margareti Aswani, said the “feed the future” programme was aimed at agricultural empowerment of the vulnerable communities.

For his part, the country director, Mercy Corps, Mr Ndubisi Anyawu, commended the Yobe State government for financial prudence and due process.

“We will continue partnering with you,” Anyawu assured.