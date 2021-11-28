Despite global economic meltdown, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yobe State government has received and spent the sum of over N92.6 billion representing 66.21 per cent of the total budget of the 2021 fiscal year, Governor Mai Mala Buni has said.

Buni had in December 2020, assented to the 2021 budget proposal of N106, 898, 499, 776 for both capital and recurrent expenditures but later increased to N139, 874, 499, 776 through a supplementary budget to enable the government cope with the emerging realities.

The governor who stated this while presenting the 2022 budget before the Yobe State House of Assembly for approval, said the rate of the performance is expected to further increase by the end of December 2021.

He said, “From 1st January to 5th November, 2021, the actual revenue receipts from the Federation Account Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue and other sources stood at one Hundred and Eight Billion, Twenty-Four Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-Three Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Six naira (N108, 024, 943, 246) representing 77.23% of the reviewed budget.

“For the recurrent expenditure, the sum of Fifty-Four Billion, Four Hundred and Forty-Six Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Eight Naira (N54, 446, 997, 978) was expended out of the approved Seventy One Billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty Four million, Two Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Seven Naira (N71, 854, 211, 767) representing 75% success.

“The sum of Sixty Eight Billion, Twenty Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Eight Thousand, Nine naira (N68, 020, 288, 009) was earmarked for capital expenditure out of which Thirty-Eight Billion, One Hundred and Sixty Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Four Naira (N38,168,811,364) was spent marking 56.11% success.”

Buni stated that the 2021 budget performance was centred in the provision of security of lives and properties of the people, prompt payment of workers salary as at when due, construction and rehabilitation of major roads including township and inter town roads, healthcare delivery, construction of houses, provision and rehabilitation of office accommodation as well as construction of modern markets in Damaturu, Gashu’a, Nguru and Potiskum among others.

Initiate Brilliant Ideas On Self-reliance, Others Buni Tells Yobe Wealth Creation Ministry

Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, had directed the newly created Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation to formulate ideas that will promote self-reliance especially among youth.

Buni gave the directive while presenting the 2022 budget proposal before the Yobe State House of Assembly in Damaturu.

The governor said his administration is committed to empowering the people for effective economic recovery across the state.

He equally said the government is determined to address the problem of youth restiveness and unemployment among women, youth as well as people living with disabilities for better society.

“To address youth restiveness and unemployment, the newly established Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation is mandated to come up with initiatives that would support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, provide employment opportunities and promote self reliance for economic empowerment of our Youth, Women, People Living With Disabilities and other Vulnerable groups.”

“We will Insha Allah commission the Gashua, Nguru and Damaturu markets soon to stimulate commerce and economic activities, while work will be intensified for execution of the Potiskum Modern Market and Trailer Park,” Buni assured.

The governor assured that his administration will not relent in initiating policies and programmes that will have direct impact on the lives of the electorate at all times.

Gov Buni Tasks Judiciary On Efficient Dispensation Of Cases

The Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has charged the judiciary to come up with effective ways of quick dispensation of cases for equity, justice and fair play to thrive in the society.

The governor gave the charge while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Yobe State Grand Khadi Hon Babagana Mahdi at the WAWA HALL Government house Damaturu.

Buni said as a government elected under the democracy rule, his administration considers the rights of its citizens as a priority adding that the judiciary must work towards minimising crimes through quick dispensation of cases.

“This administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary to promote equity and justice.

“I therefore, appeal to the judiciary to come up with effective and efficient ways for quick dispensation of cases for equity, justice and fear play to thrive and to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens because it is said, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.”

The governor who restated the commitments of his administration towards supporting the judiciary also called on the new Grand Khadi to justify the confidence reposed in him by the government and the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to reassure the judiciary that the government will continue to support the judiciary to effectively discharge its responsibilities. Therefore, you have a duty to build people’s confidence in the judiciary for them to see the courts as truly the last hope of the common man.”

Healthcare: Buni Appreciates Gates, Dangote Foundations, Others Over Support In 2021

The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote Foundations over numerous support to Yobe’s healthcare sector in the 2021 fiscal year.

Buni made the commendation while presenting the 2022 finance and appropriation bills before the Yobe state house of assembly for approval.

The governor stated that the support from the two foundations as well as other development partners have played a vital role in strengthening the sector during the year.

He said the government has on its parts spent millions of naira in the construction and upgrading of various primary healthcare centers in the 178 political ward of the state, upgrading of many general hospitals to specialists as well as the provision of modern medical equipment at the Yobe state Teaching Hospital, Damaturu among others.

“At this juncture, l want to on behalf of the State Government and the people, register our profound gratitude to the Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote Foundations, and all other partners for their generous contributions and supporting our healthcare drive for a healthy and prosperous Yobe State.”

“In the area of healthcare delivery, we have constructed Isolation Centers at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) and State Specialist Hospitals in Potiskum and Gashua; the Construction of Provost Office, Library, Laboratory and one storey building Doctors Apartment are ongoing at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

“We supplied and installed medical equipment including 3 Nos of HD Doppler UltraSound Machine to Specialist Hospitals, Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashua as well as, equipping the Medical College of Yobe State University, upgrading and provision of materials to health facilities across the State,” Buni disclosed.