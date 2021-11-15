Despite global economic meltdown, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yobe State government has received and spent the sum of over N92.6 billion representing 66.21 per cent of the total budget of the 2021 fiscal year, Governor Mai Mala Buni has said.

Buni had in December 2020, assented to the 2021 budget proposal of N106, 898, 499, 776 for both capital and recurrent expenditures but later increased to N139, 874, 499, 776 through a supplementary budget to enable the government cope with the emerging realities.

The governor who stated this while presenting the 2022 budget before the Yobe State House of Assembly for approval, said the rate of the performance is expected to further increase by the end of December 2021.

He said, “From 1st January to 5th November, 2021, the actual revenue receipts from the Federation Account Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue and other sources stood at one Hundred and Eight Billion, Twenty-Four Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-Three Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Six naira (N108, 024, 943, 246) representing 77.23% of the reviewed budget.

“For the recurrent expenditure, the sum of Fifty-Four Billion, Four Hundred and Forty-Six Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Eight Naira (N54, 446, 997, 978) was expended out of the approved Seventy One Billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty Four million, Two Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Seven Naira (N71, 854, 211, 767) representing 75% success.

“The sum of Sixty Eight Billion, Twenty Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Eight Thousand, Nine naira (N68, 020, 288, 009) was earmarked for capital expenditure out of which Thirty-Eight Billion, One Hundred and Sixty Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Four Naira (N38,168,811,364) was spent marking 56.11% success.”

Buni stated that the 2021 budget performance was centred in the provision of security of lives and properties of the people, prompt payment of workers salary as at when due, construction and rehabilitation of major roads including township and inter town roads, healthcare delivery, construction of houses, provision and rehabilitation of office accommodation as well as construction of modern markets in Damaturu, Gashu’a, Nguru and Potiskum among others.