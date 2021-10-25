The Yobe State government has signed a contract for the construction of three road projects measuring 56-kilometres worth over N9 billion.

The commissioner for Works, Engineer Umaru Wakil Duddaye while signing the contract on behalf of the State Government said the projects includes Balanguwa-Kumaganam 36km and Chumbusko-Tagali 10km roads.

Duddaye further said the other projects include Nguru-Balanguwa 16km stone base road.

He said, “The ministry of Works in conformity with the due process law advertised the for qualification and tender in two national dailies on August 17, 2021 and six companies bidded for the various projects.

“After screening by the technical committee, three of the companies were able to win the contract for the respective projects.

“Mothercat Nig. Ltd to undertake the 30km Balanguwa-Kumaganam project at the cost of N6, 910, 429, 337.00 with a completion period of 12 month.

“Greyland Multiple Investment to undertake the 10km Chumbusko-Tagali project at cost of N2, 189, 033, 026.94 with a completion period of 12 month.

“Elegance Construction Nigeria limited to undertake a 16km stone base on Nguru-Balanguwa at the cost of N1, 068, 889, 270 completion period of 6 month,” the Commissioner disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the contractors to ensure adherence to contractual agreement and specification, warning that the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not condone compromise on the execution of any project.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry Alhaji Suleiman Bakura, while speaking described the projects as important in the improvement of the economic status of the people and commended the administration of Hon Mai Mala Buni for approving the award of the project.

Engr. Modu Bukar who spoke on behalf of the contractors thanked the Yobe State government for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota towards the development of Yobe assuring qualitative projects.

“I would like to assure you on behalf of the contractors of execution in accordance with the contractual agreement and dateline.”