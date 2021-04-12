Stories by Aliyu Musa, Damaturu

Yobe State governor and chairman APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni says his administration would partner with First Bank if the financial and economic interest of traders and Small Scale Entrepreneurs in the state would be promoted.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed says Buni stated this when the management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited led by its Executive Director Public Sector Group visited him.

The governor stated that as a government, his administration is more interested in facilitating programmes and policies that are beneficial to the people especially on issues that have to do with the economy and general livelihood.

Buni directed the state commissioner for finance, Alhaji Musa Mustapha, to liaise with the bank to explore and exploit more opportunities that would be beneficial to Yobe State and the people.

“As a bank providing banking services to traders and small scale entrepreneurs in the state, the government would partner the bank for increased support to the people of the state.

“Once you will support our local traders and the business community in our state, we are ready for the partnership in the interest of our people” Buni assured.

The executive director Public Sector Group of the Bank, Abdullahi M. Ibrahim, while speaking stressed the need for partnership to provide and improve financial services to the state.

Ibrahim stated that there are vast opportunities to be explored to improve the finances of the state.

“Although we are not your major bankers, we are collecting 25 per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“We also have over 2,000 agents providing banking services across the state and generating employment to the youth, we can still do more,” Abdullahi assured.