Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, said the state has never enjoyed federal presence especially on the execution of capital projects until when President Buhari was elected in 2015.

Buni stated this during the laying foundation of the reconstruction of an Airstrip awarded by the federal government recently.

The governor, who described the project as an opportunity for farmers and the business community among others said Yobe has never had such federal projects before.

“It is an undeniable fact that Yobe State has enjoyed federal presence and intervention under the Buhari administration, more than any other regime since the return of democracy in 1999. “Early this year, the Federal Executive Council also approved N8 illion for the Damaturu Regional Water project. Work has commenced and is progressing. When completed, the project will adequately address the water needs of Damaturu and other communities neighbouring the state capital.

“Similarly, the federal government approved the Fika/Gadaka water transfer project, which started in 2003 but was abandoned in 2007. These interventions will complement our efforts in meeting the water needs of our people. “The state is also benefiting from the PortHarcourt to Maiduguri rail line with an extension via Damaturu to Gashua, cutting across many towns. This will open up many towns and communities with increased business and social activities. The state has enjoyed many more projects which before now were denied,” Buni stated.

He also commended the senate president and the entire members of the national assembly for their support to the president, which helps in executing various developmental projects across the state.

“Let me seize this opportunity to also appreciate his excellency, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, a worthy ambassador of the state, a true representative of the people and a very patriotic Yobean for providing purposeful and quality leadership to the National assembly.”

The governor said the construction of the state owned Yobe International Cargo airport in Damaturu has been completed and will soon be commissioned.