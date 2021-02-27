ADVERTISEMENT

By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday conducted elections to all the 17 local areas of the state with appreciable voter turnout especially at the rural areas with relocation of some polling units in four local government of Geidam, Yunusari, Gujba and Gulani due to insecurity.

Voting commence some minutes after 8 oclock in Damaturu and other major towns of the 178 political wards of the state while other areas especially those at the rural areas suffered delay in the provision of election materials though it was later corrected and people were able to exercise their franchise.

When LEADERSHIP visited Njiwaji polling unit, Water Board polling unit, Nayinawa and 3 bedroom Gujba road polling units all in Damaturu, the electoral officers were set for the exercise at 7:20 to 7:44 while in at Ari Kime of Dogo Nini, Dogo Tebo and Bolewa wards all in Potiskum the commercial nerve centre of the state, people were in the queue long before the arrival of the election materials.

There were reports of late arrival of election materials in some part of jakusko, Bade, Karasuwa, Nguru and Bursari local government areas which delayed early commencement of voting though the no one was disenfranchised.

At Geidam local government, three wards of, Degina Fukrti, Borko Zukuduk, Fuchimiram casts their votes in the local government headquarters due to the fear of bien attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission Dr. Mamman Mohammed while speaking on the relocation said the decision was taken after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders at the affected local government areas.

“Though we have deployed more that 3000 security including the police for the election, we have to relocate some polling units especially those at the risk area in the affected four local government areas.

“The local government are Gujba, Gulani, Geidam and Yunusari and only those areas that we fill is not safe that we relocated the polling units,” the Mohammed said.

Speaking on the relocation some voters in Geidam, gujba and Yunusari said though they could not vote at their ancestral home, the measure was good and welcomed.

Modu Fannami from Fuchimiram ward of Geidam local government said, “I understand the decession was taken in our own interest. I will be more happy if I conducted the election at home but all the same we were not been disenfranchised,” he said.

Also Ba Modu in Yunusari said, “When such decision is taken, one has no option but for sure they did it for our safety. It will not be good if we were attacked while casting our votes.

“Let me used this opportunity and called on the government to intensify offensive against the insurgents so as to allow people to vote in their town and villages instead of relocation,” Modu stated.