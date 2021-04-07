BY HUSSAINI JIRGI DAMATURU.

The managing director of Triple Cee Media Limited Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Jirgi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police.

In a statement which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, started that, although the appointments came late, the president should be commended for listening to the voice of the people.

He urged the new appointee to see his appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture which saw tremendous challenges in the country, most expecially of Boko Haram activities, as well as bandits.

He called on all levels of government to give the new acting Inspector general of Police the needed support he would require to execute his assignments.

He said, ‘‘It was indeed unexpected. But again, it was one appointment that fits the man and his character of a professional to the core. Those of us whose paths have crossed Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim’s many years ago have an inkling that a day like this will come when your sterling selflessness and professionalism will be duly acknowledged and recognised.

“ Your appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari only goes to confirm that he who serves well will have an opportunity to serve more.’’