The Yobe State government has distributed instructional materials to secondary schools in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni disclosed this at the launch of Yobe’s maiden Education Day and enhanced school feeling programme and distribution of educational and modern laboratory equipment to secondary schools across the state.

“We can proudly tell our story of success on the account of hard work, focus and commitment of the state government following the declaration of State of Emergency by this administration. I am Impressed with the usage of modern instruments and application of a combination of conventional and innovative techniques in teaching and learning processes which the ministry under the good leadership of Dr. Sani Idriss has invented in schools across the state.

“The impressive performance of our students in national examinations is a positive indication to our collective effort to equip future generations with the required prerequisites for self-actualisation, good citizenship and a prosperous future for the state,” the governor said.

He urged the secondary schools to ensure the best use of the items to facilitate delivery of quality learning.

He warned that anyone caught diverting the materials would be punished as the state government would not fold its arms and allow anybody to sabotage its commitment toward promoting education in the state.

