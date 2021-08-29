The Yobe State government yesterday in Damaturu organized a special prayer to mark the 30th anniversary of its creation.

The chief imams in the 17 local government areas converged and attended the prayer conducted at Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre, Damaturu.

Speaking after the prayer, Governor Mai Mala Buni noted that it was observed for peace and stability of the state and the country at large.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, Gov. Buni said similar prayers were held at various Jummuat mosques across the state on Friday.

The governor also said he had requested all Christians across the state to also conduct special prayers on Sunday during church services.

“The special prayer is to thank the Almighty God for sparing our lives to witness our 30th anniversary, and the improved peace, progress, unity and development recorded in the state within the period,” he said.

In their separate remarks, the chief imam of Yobe, Ustaz Hudu Yusuf, and acting imam Idaini of Damaturu, Goni Gadarima, prayed to Almighty Allah to guide leaders in making decisions that would improve the living conditions of their people.

The special adviser to the governor on religious affairs, Ustaz Babagana Kyari, commended Buni for organizing the event, saying all kinds of challenges could be tackled with prayers.

He assured that religious leaders would continue to preach for peace for a meaningful development.

Yobe was created from Borno State on August 27, 1991 by the then military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd). (NAN)