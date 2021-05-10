The Yobe State government in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), have sensitised residents on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) registration and products value addition.

The NAFDAC zonal director, Northeast, Dr. Bukar Usman, while speaking during the sensitisation at the Cultural Centre in Damaturu says, the programme was part of the federal government’s efforts of creating ease of doing business with the agency a key driver especially on the MSMEs registration.

He notes that the sensitisation, which will equip the participants with techniques of product registration, and value addition was also meant to improve the economy of the low-income earners across the state.

“NAFDAC considers Yobe State as an excellent partner in executing our mandate in the state, hence the idea of sensitising and educating the entrepreneurs on the basic tips and logics of registering their products for value addition to their commodities.

“This will have a lot of multiplier effect on the individual families, on the economy of the communities and also the Yobe State as a whole,” Usman stated.

Governor Buni while speaking at the occasion, commended NAFDAC for the initiative adding that the efforts would go a long way in supporting the government’s recovery process.

The governor represented by the permanent secretary Administration, Alhaji Abdulkarim Mai-Umar, says the state government decided to partner NAFDAC on the sensitisation so as to ensure effective dissemination of the needed information especially to the grassroots for better results.

The 1000 participants were drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state.