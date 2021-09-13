Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni has laid a foundation for the construction of 500 houses for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) across some local governments in the state.

Buni while flagging-off the project along Gashu’a/Maiduguri road bypass in Damaturu, said the project is a great milestone in the post insurgency recovery efforts in the state.

The governor stated that as a state recovering from the destruction caused by the Boko Haram insurgents, his administration considers the NEDC’s decision on the project as another move towards complementing the efforts of the state government in providing houses to the people.

“It is gratifying to note that 250 units of the mass housing buildings are to be constructed in Damaturu while 50 each would be built in Buni-Yadi, Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and Geidam towns.

“The spread of this project across the State is a commendable drive by the North East Development Commission which conforms to our even development pursuit in the state.

“Such complementary interventions would certainly go a long way in impacting positively on the lives of people across the State,” he added.

Buni said the Yobe State government remains committed to meeting the shelter needs of its citizenry as part of its efforts of uplifting general welfare of the people.

“The on-going construction of 2,350 housing units comprising 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom urban and 2- bedroom rural, all semi-detached with provisions of roads and fencing will cost N16 billion, when completed would be distributed to the people on owner-occupier scheme basis.”

The managing director of the Commission, Mohammed G Alkali while speaking said the project was part of the federal government’s efforts of rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses destroyed by insurgents in the northeast.

“You may wish to be informed that the stock of houses in the Northeast states before the insurgency was about 4 million, out of which over 500, 000 structures (houses and commercial premises) were destroyed or irreparably damaged.

“The commission had earlier requested for, and had received approval from the Yobe State Government on allocation of plots of land for these Mass Houses; Damaturu 250, Buni-Yadi 50, Geidam 50, Potiskum 50, Gashu’a 50, Nguru 50 houses.”

Yobe Gov Receives IG Of Police, Assures More Support To Security

Governor Mai Mala Buni has received the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, where he restated the commitments of his administration towards supporting the police among other security agencies for a secured Yobe.

Buni said, as one of the three most affected states by the activities of Boko Haram’s atrocities, Yobe will remain committed to the resurity of lives and properties of the people for better development.

The governor therefore charged the new IG to use his years of experience with the police force, by injecting ideas that will go a long way in tackling the crime and criminal activities across the country.

“This visit, although official, is also a home coming to the Inspector General who is visiting his home state. I wish to once again congratulate you on behalf of myself, the government and the good people of Yobe State on this well-deserved appointment especially for being the first police officer from Yobe State to occupy this highly respected position of Inspector-General of Police. We are proud of you for achieving this excellent feat.

“As you are no doubt aware, Yobe is a frontline and one of the three most affected States by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast. In spite of the gallantry of our security operatives and the complementary roles of the vigilante groups, thousands of lives and properties worth billions of Naira were lost in the over one-decade period of insurgency.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for the gradual return of peace and normalcy in the state.

“I wish to appeal to all security organisations in the Country to develop and strengthen a working synergy while discharging their statutory functions. I would like to assure all security agencies in the state that Yobe State is always prepared to support and work with you,” the governor maintained.

The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali while speaking urged Governor Buni to encourage traditional rulers among other stakeholders on community policing at their localities for improved security.

“Your Excellency, may I urge you to encourage our community leaders to talk to our brothers about policing by checking the excesses of criminals within us and fish out undesirable elements in the society.”