Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Yobe State chapter has commissioned various projects executed by the union across the state.

In his welcome address at the occasion held at the NUT Secretariat, Yobe, Comrade Ado Idrissa disclosed that the World Teachers Day is celebrated each year to give the world a better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

According to him, teachers’ organisations around the world have been celebrating World Teachers Day since 1994. He said the celebration is aimed at appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and to consider issues related to teachers and teaching. World Teachers Day is celebrated annually on the 5th of October.

He said the World Teachers Day provides an opportunity to take stock of development in the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you that, the projects commissioned are the construction of 12-Guest House rooms apartments, procurement of two Toyota 18- seater buses for teachers’ welfare, purchase of three official vehicles for the union’s official engagements.

Others are the purchase of two fairly used 27kva generators, renovation of NUT Conference Hall.”

The NUT chairman lamented the shortage of teachers in the education sector.