Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has reiterated the readiness of his administration towards partnering with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO)on sustainable food security in the state.

Advertisements





A statement issued by the director-general, Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed, said Buni gave the commitment when he received the FAO representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Mr Fred Kafeero who paid him a courtesy call.

Buni said agriculture remains the mainstay of the people and major means of employment of the people in the state and even the country hence the need for more measures that will guarantee food sufficiency and security among others.

“Government would do everything possible to improve the agricultural sector for the benefit of the people”.

The governor assured that the government would provide the required measures that will promote food sufficiency and security in the state.

The FAO Representative in Nigeria, notes that the organisation was introducing a new programme tagged “Hand to Hand” initiative, to provide the less privileged with technical assistance for long term sustainable food sufficiency and security in the state.