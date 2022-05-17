A House of Representatives aspirant for Bade/Jakusko federal constituency of Yobe State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Hassan Kaikaku Jakduwa, has promised to offer quality representation to his constituency if elected.

Jakduwa spoke to newsmen in Damaturu shortly after submitting his party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives election.

The aspirant who disclosed that, he was in the race to contribute his quota to the development of the state as well as provide positive change to his constituency, added that he has the right expertise and credentials to represent the constituency.

According to him, he will focus on youth empowerment, educational development and more importantly youth inclusiveness and participation in politics.

He urged the electorate to elect competent and credible persons who will bring positive change to the constituency.

The aspirant said the PDP has been repositioned in the state to dislodge the ruling party, adding that the APC has failed in fulfilling its campaign promises in 2015 and 2019.

“I want to contribute my quota to my constituency and the country, my focus is empowerment of the youths, education and youth inclusiveness and participation in politics. People are tired of the empty promises of the APC as they have not delivered on their promises, APC has failed on their promises,” he said.