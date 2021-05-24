The Yobe State Ministry of Environment says it has raised and planted over three million seedlings of assorted species of gum Arabic and other economy trees to fight and control desert encroachment across the state.

The commissioner of Environment Hon. Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa stated this while briefing the journalists on efforts of Governor Mai Mala Buni in fighting desert encroachment among other environmental challenges over the last two years.

Karasuwa, represented by the director Planning of the ministry, says the administration of governor Buni had, while raising and planting the trees decided to create ownership of the plants to the people so as to discourage nonchalant attitude of abandoning them after plantation.“The ministry has embarked on the programme of Governor Buni’s Climate Change action plan for Yobe.

“We were able to raise and plant 3 million seedlings of assorted species and distribute them to stakeholders to establish their own plantation.

“Established 100ha of gum Arabic plantation across the three senatorial districts making 300ha in all.”

He further notes that the ministry was also able to evacuate refuse and drainages in the major towns of Potiskum, Geiadam, Gashu’a and Nguru with a view to averting flooding among other environmental pollution and diseases.