The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed food and non-food items to men and officers of the Nigeria Police who lost their belongings to a fire disaster in Damaturu recently.

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, while presenting the items said the support was meant to cushion the effects of the disaster.

Goje said immediately after the inferno, Governor Buni directed the agency to, as a matter of urgency provide relief assistance to the victims who are doing well in the protection of life and property of the people.

“Less than 12 hours after the assessment of the residents of Uniform Service Men (USM) gutted by fire in the late hours of 21st July 2021,SEMA as directed by Governor Buni have already mobilised first line relief items (Food and NFIs).

“Security personnel are key and integral part of emergency response and as such this response to their needs is eminent.

“Each beneficiary received a mattress, pair of cloths, pair of shoes, bag of rice and condiment, mosquito net and blankets.”

The ES equally assured the victims that the government will intensify efforts in renovating the buildings affected by the inferno.

Receiving the item’s on behalf of the commissioner of Police, Yobe State ACP, Sagir A. thanked Governor Buni for timely response and assuring SEMA that items will be judiciously distributed and utilised.