Damaturu Local Government Sharia joint security agencies have arrested drugs, beer selling, criminals hideout and arrested some suspected commercial sex workers at a popular Zango area in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

Speaking to Leadership shortly after the exercise, Damaturu local government Chairman Hon Bakar Adamu, started that the patrol team succeeded in arresting undisclosed number of suspects.

According to him, the operation is believed to be efforts geared at improving the security and safety of the lives and properties of the citizens as well as reducing criminality in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukar said the raid was based on a tip off following reported cases of indecency in the area by residents. Most of the suspects in its custody were not first-time offender.

The Sharia top shot revealed the agency has identified some other black spots where illicit drugs are been consumed by young boys and girls in the state, stressing that “we are almost set to arrest the situation.