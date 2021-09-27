The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed 30th October 2021 as a date for the conduct of the by-elections into the Ashekri and Hausari ward’s councillorship seats of Geidam local government area of the state.

The councillors of Ashekri ward, Hon Hassan Bukar Mairami and that of Hausari Hon Yusuf Mustapha had on Friday 4th June 2021, lost their lives to ghastly car accidents along Bayamari-Damaturu road.

The chairman of the commission, Dr Mamman Mohammed, while speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Damaturu, said the conduct of the by-elections, was based on the mandates of the commission towards filling the vacuum created by the exit of the two councillors.

Mohammed said it is important to understand that the gaps created could only be filled through democratically elected persons.

“It is pertinent to understand that this gap can only be filled by democratically elected persons.

“Distinguished security chiefs, the press, ladies and gentlemen, it was based on the above that the government of Yobe State, under the leadership of Hon Mai Mala Buni, directed us to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacuum.”

He said, “On Saturday 27th October, 2021, holding of parties primaries for the by-election, collection of nomination forms by the registered political parties, Wednesday 13th Friday October, 2021. Submission of nomination forms by the registered political parties, Tuesday 19th October 2021.

“Verification of candidates qualified for the by-election by the commission, Wednesday 20th October, 2021. Release of results of the screened candidates for the by-election is slated for Friday 22nd October 2021.

Training of election officials will be done on Monday, 25th Tuesday 2021.

“Submission of the list of the party agents by the political parties Wednesday 27th October 2021. Deployment of election personnel and materials, Friday 29th October 2021 while Saturday 30th October 2021 is date for the bye-election.”

The chairman called on all political parties among other stakeholders, to play the game according to its rule for the success of the by-election.