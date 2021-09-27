The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission, (YOSIEC), has fixed Saturday, October 30, 2021, as date for the conduct of bye-election in two wards of Gaidam local government area in the state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the commission, Dr Mamman Mohammed, at a stakeholders’ engagement on how to conduct a bye- election to fill in the gap created after the death of two councillors in Geidam local government in line with the provision of the state’s electoral act.

According to the statement, the two councillors were Hassan Mairami representing Ashekri ward and Yusuf Mustapha representing Hausari ward in Gaidam local government.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, the two lost their lives on June 4, 2021as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Bayamari – Damaturu road.