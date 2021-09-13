The Yobe State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has suspended five boarding secondary school principals for various offences.

The commissioner of the ministry, Mohammed Sani Idriss had last week embarked on an unscheduled visit to boarding secondary schools across the state.

Statement from the ministry said the five principals were suspended on the 9th September 2021 and the executive chairman, Yobe State Teaching Service Board, has issued letters to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in line with the directives of the commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss, who paid a surprise visit to the five schools on Monday, 6th September 2021.

“The affected principals are GSS Damaturu, GSS Babbangida, GSS Gulani, and GSS Bularafa.

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Yobe State teaching Service Board (TSB) will continue to engage in adequate supervision across the state in order to see how school administrators conduct themselves.”

The statement added that senior vice principals of the five affected schools have been directed to take charge in running the affairs of the schools with immediate effect.

The board further said competent staff have been deployed to assist in the smooth running of the affairs of the schools for successful completion of the on-going examination including WAEC.

“The affected principals would know their fate after facing a disciplinary committee that will soon be constituted by the ministry.”