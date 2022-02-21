The Yobe State government under the leadership of Hon Mai Mala Buni recently organised a fundraiser for the development of education in the state. However, teachers and parents have charged the government to prioritise decongesting classes in public schools with the money raised.

Government had on the 10th of February 2022, organised a N25 billion education appeal fund at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel Abuja where a sum of over N10.7 billion was realised on the spot.

A secondary school teacher in Damaturu, Suleiman Tamali, described the initiative towards salvaging the education sector as a wise decision. He said that though the education problems are enormous, the government should prioritise provision of infrastructure for decongesting classes especially in urban areas.

“As I speak with you, we have classes that have three registers with each book containing at least 80 students, meaning 240 students per class, while four teachers share a room in most boarding secondary schools.

“Though we have problems ranging from lack of functional library, laboratories among others, the government should consider the provision of infrastructure for a conducive atmosphere for teachers and students as a priority.”

Another primary school teacher, Fatsuma Mohammed says that due to overcrowding of pupils in classes, they no longer conduct roll call by name, but with numbers expressing concern that no teacher can efficiently evaluate either pupil or student.

“Look, we no longer call pupils during our daily roll calls by their names but rather numbers and this is to tell you the volume of the crowd per class.

“We need more classes, teaching and learning materials at all public schools,” she explained.

A father of five, Bawa Bulama whose children are studying at public primary and secondary public schools in Damaturu, says that unless something is done, the quality of education in public schools, especially in the urban centres, will continue to drop due to overcrowding of classes.

Bulama says, “All of my children are in public schools for their early and secondary education, but the truth of the matter is the quality is gradually dropping by the day.

“My daughter used to tell me, ‘Baba, my friends at private schools are telling us that their teachers used to give them assignments and they are being assessed, unlike our school where even if you write your assignment you hardly get assessed by a teacher in two or three days due to population.’

A mother of two in secondary school, Hajiya Fati, stressed the need for investing heavily on the development of education at the grassroots.

“Look, the best way to prepare our children for the challenges of the future is by giving them a solid foundation educationally, hence the need for proper investment and supervision at the primary and secondary level.”